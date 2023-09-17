Thanthai Periyar Birth Anniversary: 8 Relevant Quotes By The Rationalist

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2023
E.V. Ramasamy, also known as, Thanthai Periyar was a prominent social activist and reformer from Tamil Nadu, India. He is known for his progressive and rationalist beliefs. Here are some of his notable quotes.
“If god is the root cause for our degradation destroy that god. If it is religion destroy it. If it is Manu Darma, Gita, or any other Mythology (Purana), burn them to ashes. If it is temple, tank, or festival, boycott them. Finally if it is our politics, come forward to declare it openly.”
“Foreigners are sending messages to the planets. We are sending rice and cereals to our dead fore-father through the Brahmins. It is a wise deed?”
“If a larger country oppresses a smaller country, I’ll stand with the smaller country. If the smaller country has majoritarian religion that oppresses minority religions, I’ll stand with minority religions. If the minority religion has caste and one caste oppresses another caste, I’ll stand with the caste being oppressed. In the oppressed caste, if an employer oppresses his employee, I’ll stand with the employee. If the employee goes home and oppresses his wife, I’ll stand with that woman. Overall, oppression is my enemy.”
“You cannot expect any rational thought from a religious man. He is like a rocking log in water.”
“The terms `Husband' and `Wife' are inappropriate. They are only companions ad partners. One does not slave for other. They both have equal status.”
“Only education, self-respect and rational qualities will uplift the down-trodden.”
“Man treats woman as his own property and not as being capable of feelings, like himself. The way man treats women is much worse than the way landlords treat servants and the high-caste treat the low-caste. These treat them so demeaningly only in situations mutually affecting them; but men treat cruelly and as slaves, from their birth till death.”
“Every one has the right to refute any opinion. But no one has the right to prevent its expression.”
