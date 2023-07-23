Telangana: More Than 1000 Techies In Hyderabad To Donate Blood On IT Minister KT Rama Rao's Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2023
In Hyderabad, the IT Capital of India, more than a thousand techies from the IT Hub are coming together to celebrate the 47th birthday of Telangana's IT Minister, KT Rama Rao, on 24th July.
According to a report by IND Today, the event will take place at Divyashree NSL IT park, located behind the Raidurgam Police Station in Khajaguda.
The entire celebration is being organized by the Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC). According to Satyanarayana Mathala, President of TFMC, the IT towers employ nearly 10,000 individuals, and they are hopeful that at least 1000 techies will participate in the blood donation drive.
The "Gift a Smile" initiative will host the blood donation camp from 11:00 am to 5:30 pm in collaboration with the Red Cross. A team of 5 doctors and 40 nursing staff will be present to support the cause.
This celebration holds special significance as it honors a political leader, KT Rama Rao, who has played a pivotal role in transforming the IT Industry in the region over the past few years, making it a unique and purposeful occasion.
Facilities Management is a professional service that ensures the functionality, safety, and sustainability of buildings, grounds, infrastructure, and real estate. Donating blood during this event provides facilities management professionals and techies with a meaningful way to celebrate the birthday of a remarkable leader.
"It's a win-win situation for all involved. The birthday celebration of a leader becomes a source of benefit for many patients, making it a meaningful way to commemorate the occasion," Satyanarayana added.
"There can hardly be a better way to celebrate a birthday than by donating blood, which can potentially save someone else's life in a similar manner."
"This initiative encourages more people to step forward voluntarily and donate blood, ensuring that no one should suffer due to a lack of blood supply."
"Blood is something everyone has and everyone may need at some point. However, not many are currently coming forward to donate."
"By encouraging people to donate blood on the birthdays of their favorite leaders, we aim to ensure a sufficient and steady supply of blood in blood banks. Every minute, every second, there is someone, somewhere in need of blood," shared Satya.
Thanks For Reading!