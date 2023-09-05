Teachers' Day 2023: When Radhakrishnan Said 'Indians Are The Colour Of Perfectly Baked Bread'

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2023
India celebrates the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, 5th September, every year as Teachers’ Day. Besides being our first Vice President and second President, Dr Radhakrishnan was a widely acclaimed philosopher and academician. Here is a hilarious incident that is said to have happened in his life.
Wikimedia Commons
Dr. S. Radhakrishnan was at a gathering which had people from different nationalities. At one point, apparently, a white man began making comments on how beautiful they looked, all white and pure.
Wikimedia Commons
Even though it seemed pretty racist, many guests enjoyed the comment and had a hearty laughter.
Not exactly touched by what happened, Dr. Radhakrishnan made a witty but wise comeback, quite suited to the occasion. He took a deep sigh, smiled warmly, looked at his audience and said,
PICRYL
"When God was making bread for the first time, he was afraid he would burn them, so he took them out early. This bread which turned out to be uncooked and bland, became the whites."
Wikipedia
"Not happy with the results, God put in another batch but unfortunately burnt the dough. This bread which came out dark and hard, became the Africans."
Wikimedia Commons
"After having become wiser from experience of the previous two bakes, God finally baked out the perfect bread with the perfect colour and consistency, these became the Indians."
Wikipedia
Well, this need not be specifically said, but the Indians present at the gathering did indeed have the heartiest laugh.
