Take A Look At How Indian Election Results Were Covered In 1960s & 70s

By: Rahul M | June 04, 2024
The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting began at 8 am on June 4. While the country awaits the result, here is a throwback visuals of the Indian Lok Sabha Election results back in the day.
The image represents the first Lok Sabha Election vote counted in the year 1952. There were 489 seats and 17.3 crores of eligible voters. The Indian National Congress (INC) won the election with 364 seats.
All images from X | Indian History Pics
The 1967 Lok Sabha election was held from February 17 to February 21. Visuals from the vote counting centre in Delhi in the same year.
In 1971, the Lok Sabha Election result was displayed in Delhi. It was the fifth general election after the independence in 1947.
People gathered as they watched the Lok Sabha Polls results in Delhi in 1977. This was after the 21-month emergency imposed in the country.
In 1980, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi watched the demonstration of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) design in Delhi.
Election results were displayed in real-time in the early 1980s. The 7th Lok Sabha election was held between January 18, 1980, to December 31, 1984.