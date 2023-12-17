Surat Diamond Bourse: From 130-Plus Elevators To 4,500 Offices, Inside Pics Of World's Largest Office Building

By: Aditi Thakur | December 17, 2023
PM Modi inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest and modern hub for the diamond and jewellery business, on Sunday.
ANI
The office covers 67 lakh square feet of floor space, making it larger than the Pentagon, the US military headquarters.
PM Modi/ X
The Bourse, located on 35.54 acres in Surat's Khajod village, has 4,500 offices and 130-plus elevators, with a total passage exceeding 22 km.
PM Modi/ X
A large community will unite under one roof at the Surat Diamond Bourse for cutting, polishing, and trade operations.
PM Modi/ X
The diamond bourse consists of nine 15-story towers and around 4,500 offices.
X
Roughly 90 per cent of the rough diamonds in the world are processed in Diamond City Surat before being sold to consumers in the US and China.
X
The project cost has been pegged at over Rs 3,200 crore. It aims to encourage the import, export, and trading of diamonds, jewels, and jewellery from India.
PM Modi/ X
It is housed within the Diamond Research and Mercantile City, an 810-hectare corporate district in Surat based after the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City or Gift City.
X
