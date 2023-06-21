Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram; India Celebrates Yoga Day 2023: See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
On Wednesday, on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2023, Yoga sessions were organised in many parts of the country. Here are visuals from some of these sessions. Children perform yoga at a Ganga ghat in Varanasi.
PTI
Women perform yoga at the Madarsa Dairatul Islah Chirage Uloom in Varanasi.
PTI
Mahant of Baghambari Math Balveer Giri with followers perform yoga during a session in Prayagraj.
PTI
Students perform yoga at a session organised in Srinagar.
PTI
Amphibious warriors of Pangode military station perform underwater Yoga in Thiruvananthapuram.
PTI
Commuters take part in a yoga session inside a local train to mark the International Day of Yoga in Mumbai.
PTI
Indian Army Personnel perform Yoga.
PTI
Army personnel at the Siachen Glacier perform Yoga.
PTI
Women wearing traditional Nauvari sarees perform yoga during a session at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.
PTI
Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose performs yoga at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.
PTI
People perform yoga during a session organised in Amritsar.
PTI
Parmarth Niketan President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and others perform yoga at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh.
PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with others performs yoga onboard INS Vikrant in Kochi.
PTI
Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar performs yoga at his home in Mumbai.
PTI
Employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited perform yoga, about 100 km off the shore in the Arabian Sea.
PTI
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha officials perform yoga at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.
PTI
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar with others performs yoga in Agartala.
PTI
People perform yoga during a session on the International Day of Yoga, at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
PTI
Students perform yoga on the at a madrasa in Ghaziabad.
PTI
Participants perform yoga at India Gate lawns in New Delhi on Wednesday.
PTI