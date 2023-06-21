Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram; India Celebrates Yoga Day 2023: See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023

On Wednesday, on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2023, Yoga sessions were organised in many parts of the country. Here are visuals from some of these sessions. Children perform yoga at a Ganga ghat in Varanasi.

PTI

Women perform yoga at the Madarsa Dairatul Islah Chirage Uloom in Varanasi.

PTI

Mahant of Baghambari Math Balveer Giri with followers perform yoga during a session in Prayagraj.

PTI

Students perform yoga at a session organised in Srinagar.

PTI

Amphibious warriors of Pangode military station perform underwater Yoga in Thiruvananthapuram.

PTI

Commuters take part in a yoga session inside a local train to mark the International Day of Yoga in Mumbai.

PTI

Indian Army Personnel perform Yoga.

PTI

Army personnel at the Siachen Glacier perform Yoga.

PTI

Women wearing traditional Nauvari sarees perform yoga during a session at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

PTI

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose performs yoga at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

PTI

People perform yoga during a session organised in Amritsar.

PTI

Parmarth Niketan President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and others perform yoga at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh.

PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with others performs yoga onboard INS Vikrant in Kochi.

PTI

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar performs yoga at his home in Mumbai.

PTI

Employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited perform yoga, about 100 km off the shore in the Arabian Sea.

PTI

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha officials perform yoga at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

PTI

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar with others performs yoga in Agartala.

PTI

People perform yoga during a session on the International Day of Yoga, at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

PTI

Students perform yoga on the at a madrasa in Ghaziabad.

PTI

Participants perform yoga at India Gate lawns in New Delhi on Wednesday.

PTI