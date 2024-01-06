Sri Lanka Hosts Its First-Ever 'Jallikattu' Event In Trincomalee (IN PICS)

By: Aditi Thakur | January 06, 2024

For the first time, Sri Lanka hosted the Jallikattu event at Trincomalee. The event began in Trincomalee's Sampur region, with over 200 bulls and 100 experienced bull tamers.

ANI

Sri Lanka's Eastern Province Governor, Senthil Thonadaman, a native of Tamil Nadu's Sivagangai district, led the event.

ANI

The aim is to highlight the shared legacy of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka through cross-border celebrations.

ANI

Jallikattu is a traditional event celebrated mainly in Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations.

ANI

During Jallikattu, ferocious bulls are released into a crowd, and participants attempt to tame them by gripping their humps and horns.

ANI

The sport has long been associated with valour, courage, and rural identity, and it is an important part of Tamil Nadu's cultural legacy.

ANI

In 2014, the Supreme Court banned the game, citing animal welfare concerns. The decision was highly criticised and prompted widespread protests.

ANI

The Tamil Nadu government issued an ordinance allowing Jallikattu in 2017, arguing that the sport is an integral part of Tamil culture, and imposed regulations to safeguard the safety of participants and bulls.

ANI

The Supreme Court, in May 2023, upheld the Tamil Nadu govt's rule permitting Jallikattu in the state.

ANI

