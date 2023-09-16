Sprightly Showers Cheer Delhiites, Min Temp 26.9 Degree Celsius; Check Pics

By: PTI | September 16, 2023
The national capital received showers at some places Saturday morning to much relief of its residents who were troubled by a stifling heat for the past few days.
ANI
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city on Saturday settled at 26.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, Delhi recorded 0.6 mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am.
ANI
The relative humidity was recorded at 85 per cent at 8.30 am.
ANI
The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain during the day.
PTI
The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.
ANI
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 84 around 11 am.
ANI
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
ANI
Predominantly cloudy conditions with occasional moderate rainfall for the next four days could prevail in the capital city
ANI
Thanks For Reading!