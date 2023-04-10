Siblings Day: Famous brother-sister duos of Indian politics

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023
On Siblings Day today, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi posted a heartwarming message for her brother, Rahul Gandhi.
Apart from Gandhis, Indian politics has several brother-sister duos who have gained national prominence.
Leading the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party are the children of the late M Karunanidhi, MK Stalin and Kanimozhi. Stalin is CM of Tamil nadu, while his sister is an MP.
Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are sons of RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav. While Tejashwi is Bihar's deputy CM, Tej Pratap is environment minister.
The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his sister Yeduguri Sandinti Sharmila Reddy, are the offspring of the late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy.
Telangana minister KT Rama and MLC K Kavitha are children of CM Chandrashekhar Rao. While KTR is a minister, Kavitha is an MLC.
Though cousins by relation, NCP's Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule are seen as heirs of Sharad Pawar.