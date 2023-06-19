See: Umbrellas to Water-logging, Photos Capture the Usual Monsoon Sights

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023
With monsoon having arrived in many parts of the country, umbrellas, dampness, water-logging, raincoats, etc., have become common sights. Here are some pictures that show how citizens across the country continue their normal lives amid the rains.
R Senthil Kumar/PTI
Pedestrians holding umbrellas walk on a street on a rainy day in Kolkata on Monday.
Swapan Mahapatra/PTI
A commuter rides a bike through the waterlogged service road of Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after rain, in Gurugram on Monday.
PTI
A lady sitting as pillion holds an umbrella to protect themselves from rain as she rides on a motorbike on a rainy day, in Kolkata on Monday.
Swapan Mahapatra/PTI
Motorcyclists drive past the waterlogged Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway after rainfall, in Chennai on Monday.
R Senthil Kumar/PTI
Vehicles wade through the waterlogged Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway in Chennai.
R Senthil Kumar/PTI
A cyclist rides past the waterlogged Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway after rainfall.
R Senthil Kumar/PTI
Motorcyclists drive past the waterlogged Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway.
R Senthil Kumar/PTI
A commuter wrapped in a plastic sheet to protect himself from rains pedals his bicycle to workplace, in New Delhi on Monday.
Kamal Kishore/PTI