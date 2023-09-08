SEE: Tibetans In Delhi Protest China's Occupation Of Autonomous Region Ahead Of G20 Summit

By: ANI | September 08, 2023
The Tibetan community in New Delhi staged a protest near Majnu Ka Tilla against the Chinese Government over its oppressive policies in Tibet on Friday- a day before the G20 Summit. The demonstrators were seen protesting with posters and placards that read, “Free Tibet”.
The protest was organized by the Tibetan Youth Congress. The protest campaign was held seeking to draw attention to and condemn China's oppressive policies in Tibet, as well as the broader geopolitical concerns related to China's expansionist activities that threaten, not only India but also the surrounding countries.
In view of the protest, heavy security was deployed near Majnu Ka Tilla.
Earlier on Thursday, Tibetan Youth Congress President Gonpo Dhundup informed that the protest will put a reminder for all 19 nations of the G20 that China is not to be trusted.
Speaking to ANI, Gonpo Dhundup said, "We are not protesting against India hosting the G20. We are very proud that India is hosting this prestigious G20 meeting in New Delhi. But our protest is against the Chinese Communist Government. Currently, the situation in Tibet is very critical."
"We want to inform the global community that China is not be trusted. For Indian security, Tibet's independence is necessary. Chinese government is a threat to the world. China's expansionist policy is creating disharmony and violence in the whole world."
"We must have a global collaboration to make China accountable. The Chinese president has no guts to come to India, no courage to show his face in a free nation," he said.
The People’s Republic of China asserts that Tibet has been a part of China since the Mongol-led Yuan dynasty.
In 1951 Tibetan leaders were forced to sign a treaty dictated by China. The treaty, known as the ‘Seventeen Point Agreement’, professes to guarantee Tibetan autonomy and to respect the Buddhist religion but also allows the establishment of Chinese civil and military headquarters at Lhasa.
However, the Tibetan people including the Dalai Lama consider it invalid and signed under duress. This has often been described by the Tibetan people as a cultural genocide. In 1959, following the Tibetan uprising, the Dalai Lama (spiritual leader of the Tibetan people) and many of his followers fled to India.
