Republic Day Celebrations Underway In Full Swing In Delhi despite Severe Weather Conditions

By: Ruddhi Phadke | December 29, 2023

Republic Day Parade Rehearsals undeterred even amid Freezing Cold, at 6am (Visual from India Gate)

ANI

Rehearsals for the 26th January Republic Day parade have started near Delhi's India Gate and Kartavya Path.

ANI

Republic Day parade rehearsal underway at India Gate amid dense fog (Visual from India Gate)

ANI

Security forces carried out the Republic Day parade rehearsals

A

India gears up to celebrate 75th Republic Day on 26 January 2024

ANI

Magnificent display of India's youth preparing for the grand celebrations on 26th January 2024

Maj Gen RK Sachdeva, ADG NCC JK&L, review the preparation of the Republic Day Contingent at NCC Training Academy, Nagrota

@NCCDteJKL

Salute to 122 dedicated cdts showcasing rich heritage of Jammu,Kashmir & Ladakh

@NCCDteJKL