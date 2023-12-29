Republic Day Celebrations Underway In Full Swing In Delhi despite Severe Weather Conditions

By: Ruddhi Phadke | December 29, 2023
Republic Day Parade Rehearsals undeterred even amid Freezing Cold, at 6am (Visual from India Gate)
ANI
Rehearsals for the 26th January Republic Day parade have started near Delhi's India Gate and Kartavya Path.
ANI
Republic Day parade rehearsal underway at India Gate amid dense fog (Visual from India Gate)
ANI
Security forces carried out the Republic Day parade rehearsals
India gears up to celebrate 75th Republic Day on 26 January 2024
ANI
Magnificent display of India's youth preparing for the grand celebrations on 26th January 2024
Maj Gen RK Sachdeva, ADG NCC JK&L, review the preparation of the Republic Day Contingent at NCC Training Academy, Nagrota
@NCCDteJKL
Salute to 122 dedicated cdts showcasing rich heritage of Jammu,Kashmir & Ladakh
@NCCDteJKL