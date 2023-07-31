Remembering Bhishma Narain Singh On His Death Anniversary

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
Bhishma Narain Singh (13 July 1933 – 1 August 2018) was a prominent Indian politician known for his distinguished service to the nation. He held the position of Governor of Assam from 1984 to 1989 and Governor of Tamil Nadu from 1991 to 1993.
Born into a modest agriculturist family in Udaigarh, Palamau District, Jharkhand, on 13 July 1933, Bhishma Narain Singh graduated from Banaras Hindu University. He was an active member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for over three decades and was a permanent invitee of the Congress Parliamentary Board from 1978 to 1983, during the presidency of Mrs. Indira Gandhi.
During his tenure as Governor of Tamil Nadu, when the state was under President's Rule, Singh played a crucial role in restoring critical law and order situations. He ensured the smooth functioning of democratic progress and made efforts to improve the economic situation.
As the chairman of the North Eastern Council, he oversaw the administration of the seven northeastern states, including Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh.
His leadership accelerated economic and social development in the region, significantly improving the quality of life for its people. He also implemented social reforms and welfare rights for the tribal communities.
In Assam, during his time as Governor, he successfully pacified social and political agitations, leading to the signing of the historic Assam Accord between the Central and State Governments and the Assam Students' Union, resolving conflicts.
As Cabinet Minister for Works & Housing, Bhishma Narain Singh was instrumental in establishing sports infrastructure for the IX Asian Games in New Delhi, ensuring its timely completion from 1980 to 1982.
During his tenure as Governor of several states, he served as the Chancellor of two dozen universities in India. He actively promoted qualitative improvements in education and related facilities, as well as the rights of women.
Bhishma Narain Singh received numerous national and international awards for his exceptional contributions. Notably, he was honored with the Medal of Merit and Certificate of Honor by the Government of Algeria in April 2005. Furthermore, he was bestowed with the highest award of the Russian Federation, the "Order of Friendship," in April 2009.
