Rahul Gandhi to hand over 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow today; moves out all his belongings

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 22, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaving from his 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow residence after being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP, in New Delhi on Friday

ANI

Truck carrying belongings of Rahul Gandhi as he vacated his 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow residence, in New Delhi on Friday

PTI

The former Congress president was asked to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification after the conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court for his "Modi surname" remark.

ANI

The former Congress chief had on April 14 shifted his office and some personal belongings from the bungalow to his mother Sonia Gandhi's official residence.

PTI

Sources said Gandhi moved out his remaining articles on Friday evening from the bungalow which was allotted to him as an MP. A truck was seen moving out the building with his belongings.

PTI

A security official keeping guard outside Rahul Gandhi's residence on Monday, 27 March, days after he was found guilty by a Surat court.

PTI

Gandhi has been living in the bungalow for nearly two decades.

ANI