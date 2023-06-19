Rahul Gandhi Birthday: From TN CM Stalin to NCP leader Sharad Pawar, wishes pour for Congress leader

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023
The Indian National Congress Leader, Rahul Gandhi turns 53 on Monday. Here are some of the national leaders and politicians from across the country who sent wishes to the scion of the Gandhi family.
"Warm birthday greetings to Shri RahulGandhi. Your unflinching commitment to Constitutional values and your indomitable courage in the face of adversity is admirable. May you continue speaking truth to power and be the voice of millions of Indians, while spreading the message of compassion and harmony," tweeted Mallikarjun Kharge, President of Indian National Congress
"Birthday greetings to dear brother Thiru @RahulGandhi. We have a long journey ahead of us to save the democratic ethos of India. Let us march together," read the tweet by M K Stalin, CM of Tamil Nadu.
YS Sharmila, President of YSR Telangana Party tweeted, "Wishing Shri Rahul Gandhi ji a very happy and a wonderful birthday. May you continue to inspire the people with your perseverance and patience, and serve them through your sincere efforts. Wishing you great health, happiness, and success in abundance."
"Sending warmest birthday wishes to Sri Rahul Gandhi. Your dedication and commitment to public service is truly inspiring. May this year bring you immense happiness, good health and more strength to bring positive change," D K Shivakumar, Deputy CM of Karnataka.
"Shri Rahul is doing everything to fight against the spread of hatred & promote harmony. He continues to promote the need for Indians to be united despite of diversities. Happy birthday to Shri Rahul Gandhi. I wish him happiness, good health & long life. India stands with Rahul Gandhi at all times," Siddaramaiah.
"Many happy Returns of the day to Shri Rahul Gandhi. May God bless you in all your endeavours," Manish Tewari, former Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India.
NCP leader Sharad Pawar tweeted, "Best wishes to Congress Leader Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. Wishing him a healthy and happy life and success in all his future endeavors."
Rahul Gandhi was a former MLA and has served as the president of the Indian National Congress from 2013 to 2019. In 2022, Rahul Gandhi embarked on a 3,500 km yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The yatra was titled 'the Bharat Jodo Yatra'.
On 24 March 2023 was disqualified as MLA after a court court convicted Gandhi for comments he made about PM Narendra Modi's surname.