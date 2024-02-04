Poonam Pandey's Fake Cervical Cancer Death, Wake Up Call For HPV Vaccines?

By: Aleesha Sam | February 04, 2024
Poonam Pandey is alive and doesn't have cervical cancer, her Fake death was to promote HPV vaccines.
HPV vaccine prevents sexual infections because of human pallipomavirus. HPV is linked to various cancers, including cervical cancer.
Vaccinating young girls reduces their risk of cervical cancer. Starting the vaccine series at a young age provides the best protection. The HPV vaccine for women is recommended ages 9 to 45.
In India, the most well-known HPV vaccine is Gardasil (a quadrivalent vaccine), another inculdes Cervarix (a bivalent vaccine ).
The HPV vaccines is not only meant for girls but is also for men aged 9 to 45. Although in India CERVAVAC is for boys and men aged 9-26 to prevent anal cancer caused by HPV types 16 and 18, and genital warts caused by HPV types 6 and 11.
The HPV vaccine typically requires a series of doses for full protection. Ensuring that young girls complete the series
Starting vaccination around ages 11-12 provides the best protection against HPV.
The HPV vaccine is a crucial tool for protecting the health of young girls by preventing HPV infections and reducing the risk of associated cancers and other health complications later in life.
