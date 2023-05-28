PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament amid Opposition boycott; See pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 28, 2023
Today 28 May 2023, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed Parliament building. Here are some pictures of the PM from today's function
ANI
Modi arrives for the inauguration of the new Parliament
PTI
PM meets the creator of 'Sengol'
Twitter/P C Mohan
Modi paying respect to VD Savarkar on his birth anniversary
PTI
PM carrying the 'Sengol' to the new Lok Sabha
ANI
Modi addressing a gathering during a meeting with Adheenam
ANI
Modi prostrating before the 'Sengol'
PTI
PM carrying the 'Sengol' to the Lok Sabha
PTI
PM and Adheenam priests holding the 'Sengol'
PTI
PM being welcomed as he arrives for the inauguration of the new Parliament
PTI
Modi meeting an Adheenam priest
ANI
Modi taking blessings from the monks
PM Modi in the new Parliament building
ANI