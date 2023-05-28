PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament amid Opposition boycott; See pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 28, 2023

Today 28 May 2023, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed Parliament building. Here are some pictures of the PM from today's function

Modi arrives for the inauguration of the new Parliament

PM meets the creator of 'Sengol'

Modi paying respect to VD Savarkar on his birth anniversary

PM carrying the 'Sengol' to the new Lok Sabha

Modi addressing a gathering during a meeting with Adheenam

Modi prostrating before the 'Sengol'

PM carrying the 'Sengol' to the Lok Sabha

PM and Adheenam priests holding the 'Sengol'

PM being welcomed as he arrives for the inauguration of the new Parliament

Modi meeting an Adheenam priest

Modi taking blessings from the monks

PM Modi in the new Parliament building

