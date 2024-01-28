Pictures: Timeline Of Nitish Kumar's Political 'Paltis'

By: Tejas Joshi | January 28, 2024
JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar made history by taking oath as the Chief Minister of the eastern state for an unprecedented ninth time on Sunday.
However, his recent switch from Mahagathbandhan to NDA has once again sparked criticism of opportunistic politics.
PTI
Nitish who began his politics as staunch socialist, and rose to fame as 'sushasan babu', is now being termed as 'Paltu Kumar' for his constant switches.
He became Chief Minister for the first time on March 3, 2000, with BJP support, ending Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule. However, he remained CM for only 7 days.
PTI
In 2005, Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar again, backed by the BJP, and held office for a period of five years.
Though he became CM again with BJP support in 2010, the alliance broke down in 2013 after BJP projected Modi as PM face.
In 2015, Nitish became CM once again with the support of Lalu Yadav's RJD. But the government lasted only till 2017.
PTI
He once again allied with the BJP in 2017 to resume his position as Chief Minister.
PTI
Nitish did not complete five years with the BJP after winning the elections in 2019 and joined hands with the RJD in 2022.
PTI
Nitish has so far taken oath as CM for record 9 times. He, however, has switched political allegiances for 5 times in last decade.