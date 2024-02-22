Pictures: PM Modi Hails Amul As 'Symbol of Strength' Of Farmers At Golden Jubilee Celebration Of GCMMF

By: Tejas Joshi | February 22, 2024
PM Modi and CM Patel graced the event of the Golden Jubilee celebration of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) on Thursday.
The event was held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, with over one lakh participants from across Gujarat.
PM Modi lauded Amul's growth from a cooperative sapling to a global brand, pledging full government support for its ascent to the top of the dairy industry.
PM Modi hailed Amul as a beacon of trust, development, and farmer empowerment, symbolizing India's dairy prowess and cooperative spirit.
PM reminisced Amul's origins under Sardar Patel's guidance, highlighting its evolution into the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, a model of government-cooperative collaboration.
Modi reflected on Amul's transformative impact, emphasizing its role in shaping the destiny of future generations through visionary decisions and cooperative synergy.
PM credited women's leadership for Amul's triumph, aligning it with India's women-led development mantra and emphasizing their vital contribution to the dairy sector's success.
Addressing the fully packed stadium, PM Modi outlined government efforts to enhance rural livelihoods, emphasizing support for farmers, animal husbandry, and rural industries to drive rural prosperity and self-sufficiency.