Pictures: Devotees Brave 'Toxic Foam' Once Again To Perform Chhath Puja In Delhi's Yamuna River

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2023
Photos of women performing Chhath Puja at Yamuna river in Delhi raised concerns due to the appearance of foam on the water surface.
ANI
People, frustrated with the same toxic foam situation every year, asked the authorities whether it was some special effects arranged to capture the festive vibe.
ANI
Even days before Chhath Puja celebrations started, a layer of toxic foam was reported floating on surface of Yamuna river in Delhi.
ANI
The same situation continued during the festival and was captured in pictures from Chhath rituals.
ANI
Women were seen offering Arghya to Sun God in the toxic-foam clad water to mark the auspicious occasion.
ANI
Delhi govt promised of adopting measures for the cleansing of the holy river. Sprinkling of food-grade chemicals and enzymes took place to detoxify the premises.
ANI
Meanwhile, officials told the media that the foam was harmless, quashing claims of it being toxic due to the high phosphate content in it.
ANI
Although Chhath has traditionally been observed in Bihar, certain regions of eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal for centuries, its visibility has significantly increased nationwide over the last decade or so.
PTI
Chhath Puja is a prolonged four-day celebration dedicated to honoring the Sun.
PTI