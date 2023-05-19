Pics of unprecedented security arrangements in Srinagar ahead of G-20 meet

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 19, 2023
Srinagar is experiencing an exceptional level of security measures.
Marine commandos and National Security Guards (NSG) have been stationed in the area to ensure comprehensive security, both on the ground and in the air, in preparation for the upcoming G20 Working Group meeting on Monday.
The security of Dal Lake, surrounding the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) where the G20 meeting will be held, has been entrusted to the Marines, commonly referred to as Marcos.
NSG commandos have been conducting area domination exercises along with police and paramilitary forces. On Thursday, NSG carried out searches at Lal Chowk.
Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Jammu and Kashmir Police are part of the security grid amid reports that terrorists may try to disrupt the G20 event in Kashmir.
"We have made three-tier security arrangements. Anti-drone equipment is being deployed with the help of NSG and army," said ADGP, J&K.
"For Dal Lake security, Marcos are being deployed besides the police. Police, BSF, CRPF and SSB are being deployed to ensure an incident-free event," he added.
According to sources, there is intelligence suggesting that terrorists might attempt significant attacks with the aim of disrupting the G20 event in Srinagar.