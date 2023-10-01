Photos: Thousands Of Govt Employees Hold Massive 'Old Pension Scheme' Rally At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2023
On Sunday, thousands of government employees gathered at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.
ANI
The huge gathering was held to demand the implementation of the old pension scheme.
ANI
Organisations affiliated with the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) joined this rally.
ANI
Delhi Police did not grant permission for setting up tents in the ground.
ANI
Despite of that, thousands of govt employees from across the country thronged the popular protest destination in National capital.
ANI
This rally has been called 'Pension Shankhnaad Maharally' by the organisers.
ANI
The protesters outrightly refused any corrections in the NPS and demanded that OPS be implemented.
PTI
Currently, the OPS is in effect in 5 states, including Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, AAP-ruled Punjab, and the coalition govt of Jharkhand.
ANI