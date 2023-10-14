Photos: Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Arrive In Chennai For DMK Women Conference

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Chennai on Friday.
The mother-daughter duo is in Tamil Nadu for the DMK Women Conference.
They were received at Chennai airport by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
CM Stalin was observed extending a warm welcome to them with a gift and a book.
DMK MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and T R Balu were also present at the airport to welcome them.
A crowd of Congress supporters enthusiastically greeted Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi upon their arrival at the Chennai airport on Friday.
The women conference will advocate for the prompt enactment of a 33 percent quota for women in both the Parliament and state assemblies.
Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also met office-bearers and party workers in Chennai.
Sonia Gandhi was seen guiding party leaders at Congress office on this occasion.
