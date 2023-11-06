Photos: Rahul Gandhi Visits Adi Guru Shankaracharya's Samadhi Site In Kedarnath Dham; Distributes Prasad To Devotees

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 06, 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi listens to a priest during his visit to the Samadhi site of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, at Kedarnath Dham.
ANI
A priest applies tilak to Rahul during his visit to the Samadhi site of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, in Rudraprayag on Monday.
ANI
The Congress leader interacts with locals during his visit.
ANI
Rahul drinking tea during his visit to Kedarnath Dham on Sunday.
ANI
He distributes prasad to the devotees on the premises of the Kedarnath Temple.
ANI
Rahul Gandhi distributes prasad to saints on the premises of the Temple.
ANI
He seeks blessings from a saint while distributing prasad to the devotees.
ANI
Rahul offers prayers at the Samadhi site of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, at Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag on Monday.
ANI
Thanks For Reading!