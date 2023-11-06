Photos: Rahul Gandhi Visits Adi Guru Shankaracharya's Samadhi Site In Kedarnath Dham; Distributes Prasad To Devotees

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 06, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi listens to a priest during his visit to the Samadhi site of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, at Kedarnath Dham.

A priest applies tilak to Rahul during his visit to the Samadhi site of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, in Rudraprayag on Monday.

The Congress leader interacts with locals during his visit.

Rahul drinking tea during his visit to Kedarnath Dham on Sunday.

He distributes prasad to the devotees on the premises of the Kedarnath Temple.

Rahul Gandhi distributes prasad to saints on the premises of the Temple.

He seeks blessings from a saint while distributing prasad to the devotees.

Rahul offers prayers at the Samadhi site of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, at Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag on Monday.

