PHOTOS: Pro-Kannada Activists Stage Unique Ways Of Protests Amid Karnataka Bandh

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 29, 2023

The strike organized by the pro-Kannada organisation, 'Kannada Okkoota' to protest against the release of water to Tamil Nadu received good response in Bengaluru and other regions in Karnataka on Friday.

ANI

In pic: Protesters bathe a person with soap and little water.

ANI

In pic: Members of farmers' association in Karnataka's Mandya hold 'Rail Roko' protest.

ANI

In Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, and Hassan districts, authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, restricting gatherings, and announced the suspension of classes in schools and colleges for the day.

ANI

In pic: Protesters roll on the ground with broomsticks and plastic pots.

ANI

Demonstrators even ignited a portrait of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in the town of Chitradurga.

ANI

The Kannada film industry has expressed its solidarity with the strike, and theaters throughout the state have canceled screenings until the evening. This move has received support from the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association.

PTI

Prominent commercial zones in Bengaluru, including Chikpet, Balepet, and neighboring business districts, appeared deserted during the strike. Additionally, the Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union and the Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Associations have also shown their solidarity with the bandh.

PTI

Thanks For Reading!

Karnataka: 44 Flights Cancelled At Bengaluru International Airport Today Amid Bandh Over Cauvery...
Find out More