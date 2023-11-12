Photos: PM Modi Distributes Sweets To Jawans In Lepcha On Diwali

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha, expressing deep appreciation for their service.
He conveyed his gratitude, mentioning that he has been celebrating Diwali with Indian soldiers for the past 30-35 years.
Modi emphasized that, even before holding positions like PM or CM, he consistently visited the border to mark the occasion with the armed forces.
He likened the locations where security forces are deployed to temples, emphasizing their significance.
The event took place in Lepcha, situated in the challenging Lahaul-Spiti district, known for its severe climatic conditions, including winter temperatures below minus 20 degrees Celsius.
The prime minister, adorned in olive green camo, later shared images of the interaction on social media.
He also fed sweets to the jawans during the interaction.
"Spending Diwali with our brave security forces in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh has been an experience filled with deep emotion and pride. Away from their families, these guardians of our nation illuminate our lives with their dedication," he wrote in his twitter post.
