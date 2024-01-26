Photos: India's 'Nari Shakti' & State Tableaus Shine At R-Day Parade

By: Rahul M | January 26, 2024
On the historic celebration of India's 75th Republic Day, a large gathering of citizens assembled at Kartavya Path on Friday morning to witness the renowned Republic Day Parade.
PIB
French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest for the R-day event.
PIB
The parade comprised of visual display of India's Nari Shakti, with women from different police and security forces marched and showed their skills.
PIB
National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers march past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations.
PTI
Women personnel in a marching contingent of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) during the 75th Republic Day celebrations.
PTI
A team of CRPF's 'Daredevils' during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at the Kartavya Path.
PTI
An Uttar Pradesh tableau at the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day celebrations,
PTI
Madhya Pradesh tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade.
PTI
Maharashtra tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade.
PIB
Tamil Nadu tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade.
PIB
ISRO tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade.
PIB
PM Modi waving at the attendees after attending the R-day parade.
PIB