Photos: Coldwave Sweeps Kashmir; Dense Fog Envelopes Srinagar Roads Impacting Visibility

By: Aditi Thakur | November 22, 2023
Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season, with the minimum temperature dropping below freezing across Kashmir, said officials on Wednesday.
Sajad Hameed
The intense fog cover in the mornings was caused by the valley's extreme cold wave conditions. In the early hours, dense fog covered the valley, creating challenges for multiple businesses and services.
The situation worsens further as dense fog makes driving difficult, limiting visibility to a few metres.
The Srinagar weather department has forecasted rain and snow in isolated areas from November 27 to 30.
The Srinagar Meteorological Centre advised school children and seniors to wear face masks while out in foggy weather in the morning and evening.
Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, reported a low of -1.8 degrees Celsius, compared to -1.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said, marking it the city's coldest night this winter.
Pahalgam in Kashmir had the coldest recorded minimum temperature of -3.3 degrees Celsius, while Pulwama had a low of -3.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.
Fog is a weather condition in which extremely minute drops of water combine to form a thick cloud near the land or sea, making visibility difficult.
