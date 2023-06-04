Odisha train tragedy: Restoration works underway on war-footing; See pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023
On Friday evening, 3 trains collided with each other in Balasore of Odisha. Around 288 people died and over 900 are injured.
PTI
Rescue operations in the accident site are now over and restoration is under way. Here are some photos of the same.
Railway officials said that all the 21 coaches which capsized due to the derailment of trains at Bahanaga Bazar Station have been grounded.
The debris are being removed from the site where the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train, crashed into each other.
Derailed coaches of the trains lie on the ground at the end of rescue and search operation.
The railway tracks are being restored. The ministry of Railways informed that more than seven Poclain machines, two accident relief trains, 3-4 railway and road cranes have been deployed for speedy restoration.
In pic- Workers restore railway tracks at the end of rescue and search operation after an accident.
48 trains have been cancelled, 39 diverted and 10 trains have been short terminated due to the accident. It happened on the Howrah-Chennai main line in the Kharagpur division of the South Eastern Railway.
