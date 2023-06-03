Odisha Train Tragedy: From PM Modi to Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, list of leaders visiting accident site

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
On Friday evening in Balasore of Odisha, Coromandel Shalimar Express derailed and hit a goods train. The Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast train crashed into the derailed coaches. 238 died and 900 are injured. Here are the ministers of various governments that are visiting the accident site
Odisha CM NAVEEN PATNAIK reached Balasore this morning and took a stock of events.
The CM declared one-day mourning in the state in wake of the deadly triple train crash in Balasore
Union railway minister ASHWINI VAISHNAW reached the train accident spot in Balasore. He announced that a high-level committee will be instituted to probe the incident.
Union education minister DHARMENDRA PRADHAN cut short his visit to Kolkata, and instead visited Balasore with Vaishnaw
CM of the neighbouring state of West Bengal, MAMATA BANERJEE will be visiting the place on Saturday. She has assured all sorts of assistance to the Odisha government in dealing with the rescue and treatment of the victims.
As per the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's direction, state minister PRAMILA MALIK and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) had reached the accident site very early.
A team comprising West Bengal minister MANAS BHUNIYA, Trinamool Congress MP DOLA SEN and a few officials had visited the train accident site late on Friday night.
The NDRF DG said that 9 teams and over 300 rescuers are working in coordination with the SDRF and other agencies.
Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to visit Balasore later on Saturday