Odisha Train Tragedy: Heartbreaking photos from horrific accident

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
In the tragedy that unfolded on Friday evening, two passenger trains and a goods train collided with each other leaving over 250 dead and around 900 injured. Here are some heart breaking visuals from the incident
An injured man being rescued from the site
Onlookers gather around the laid out dead bodies
Workers zipping the dead bodies into bags
Some recovered dead bodies being laid out
The trains that collided on Friday evening
People trying to find and take out victims from the overturned bogies
A part of the train that had derailed and turned over when the mishap happened
Rescue operations under process on Friday night
Many people came forward to donate blood to the victims