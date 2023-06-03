Odisha Train Tragedy: Heartbreaking photos from horrific accident

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023

In the tragedy that unfolded on Friday evening, two passenger trains and a goods train collided with each other leaving over 250 dead and around 900 injured. Here are some heart breaking visuals from the incident

An injured man being rescued from the site

Onlookers gather around the laid out dead bodies

Workers zipping the dead bodies into bags

Some recovered dead bodies being laid out

The trains that collided on Friday evening

People trying to find and take out victims from the overturned bogies

A part of the train that had derailed and turned over when the mishap happened

Rescue operations under process on Friday night

Many people came forward to donate blood to the victims