Neerja Bhanot Birthday: The Real-Life Flight Attendant Played By Sonam Kapoor In Film 'Neerja'

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023
Neerja Bhanot was an Indian flight attendant onboard an international flight that was hijacked by armed men in 1986.
Here are some of the pictures of Neerja running alongside must-know details about the courageous lady who sacrificed her life and saved many passengers.
A Pan Am Flight 73 flying from Bombay to the US via Karachi and Frankfurt encountered an attack by four armed men and was taken over by Palestinian militants at Karachi airport, Pakistan. Neerja stood upfront to face the situation.
She started her career as a model for product ads in Bombay.
Some of the vintage ads featuring Neerja Bhanot include Paville, Binaca Fluoride toothpaste, Goorej Besto detergent powder, Tiny Tot, Gita Prints Sarees, Charmis cream, and more.
She went to Miami, for training as a flight attendant, but returned as a purser. Neerja is the youngest recipient and the first female recipient of the Ashoka Chakra award. In 2004, the Indian Postal Service released a stamp commemorating Neerja.
Born on September 7, 1963, she breathed her last on September 5, 1986, after the fatal terror attack on the flight.
In 2016, a film by the same name was released to pay tribute to the flight attendant. It starred actress Sonam Kapoor as the reel Neerja.
