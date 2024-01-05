Murtis Of Elephant, Lion, Lord Hanuman & Garuda Installed At Entrance Of Ayodhya Mandir (Pics Inside)

By: Ruddhi Phadke | January 05, 2024
Murtis of elephant, lion, Hanuman and Garuda have been installed at the entrance gate of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir
Murtis, have been sculpted from pink sandstone sourced from Rajasthan’s Bansi Paharpur village
Devotees will walk up the stairs to have darshan viewing magnificent murtis on their sides
Murti of Lion installed at the entrance gate of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir
The Mandir is three-storied and has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors
The statues of deities, gods, and goddesses will adorn the pillars and walls of the temple
Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj's idol of Ram Lalla chosen for Ayodhya's grand temple
Countdown begins for the consecration of Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on January 22nd
The majestic 'Dwajasthambam' stands prepared to grace the grand Ayodhya temple and become an integral part of this momentous occasion
