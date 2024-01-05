Murtis Of Elephant, Lion, Lord Hanuman & Garuda Installed At Entrance Of Ayodhya Mandir (Pics Inside)

By: Ruddhi Phadke | January 05, 2024

Murtis of elephant, lion, Hanuman and Garuda have been installed at the entrance gate of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir

@ShriRamandir

Murtis, have been sculpted from pink sandstone sourced from Rajasthan’s Bansi Paharpur village

@ShriRamandir

Devotees will walk up the stairs to have darshan viewing magnificent murtis on their sides

@ShriRamandir

Murti of Lion installed at the entrance gate of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir

@ShriRamandir

The Mandir is three-storied and has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors

@ShriRamandir

The statues of deities, gods, and goddesses will adorn the pillars and walls of the temple

@ShriRamandir

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj's idol of Ram Lalla chosen for Ayodhya's grand temple

@ShriRamandir

Countdown begins for the consecration of Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on January 22nd

@ShriRamandir

The majestic 'Dwajasthambam' stands prepared to grace the grand Ayodhya temple and become an integral part of this momentous occasion

@MinOfCultureGoI