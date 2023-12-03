MP Election Results 2023: 5 Reasons Why Congress FAILED To DEFEAT BJP

By: Azhar Khan | December 03, 2023
Congress projected former Chief Minister Kamal Nath as its chief ministerial face. However BJP fought the elections under collective leadership.
Kamal Nath is one of the longest serving MPs in the country, representing Chhindwara Parliamentary Seat for nine terms since 1980, but has not been able to win the confidence of the voters to vote for Congress in the state.
Kamal Nath targeted Chouhan instead of highlighting the several pro-poor and pro-farmer welfare promises that were made by the Congress. He antagonised youth leaders and the INDIA Bloc partners.
The BJP fought the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 under a largely collective leadership. It has given the party a positive outcome in the state.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wooed the women voters by introducing several schemes, like 'Laadli Behena' in the state.
Women voted in large numbers for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Congress was unable to gain their confidence in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023.
Congress' big leader Jyptiraditya Scindia joined BJP. This could not still unite big Congress leaders to fight as a unifying force.
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan saved the party in the state by washing Dashrath Rawat's feet on whom a BJP member urinated upon. Congress could not capitalise on the issue that had shaken the BJP govt.
ANI