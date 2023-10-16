Mizoram Elections 2023: Crowds Flock As Rahul Gandhi Kick-Starts Poll Campaign

By: ANI | October 16, 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is visiting Mizoram on Monday carrying with him the message of Bharat Jodo Yatra, according to party leader Bhakta Charan Das.
"People's bonding with Rahul Gandhi is increasing," Das said ahead of Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Aizwal on a two-day visit to the State.
He further said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) will interact with students in the evening and tomorrow morning, he will address the media and attend a party leader meeting.”
“He will travel to Lunglei from Aizwal after that. There will be a public rally there. After that, he will depart for New Delhi." Upon his arrival here, Rahul Gandhi participated in a Padyatra from Chanmari (Aizawl) to Raj Bhawan.
Speaking to ANI, Congress spokesperson Mathew Antony said," It was a long-awaited visit of Rahul Gandhi to Mizoram. Mizoram has fond memories of the visit of his father Rajiv Gandhi in 1986.
People are sharing their excitement over his (Rahul Gandhi) visit. Another significance of this visit is he is carrying out a Bharat Jodo Yatra at a time when there is polarization and the country is divided on ethnic issues."
On the election preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in the State, Antony said, "We are hopeful that we will form the government. Tomorrow he (Rahul Gandhi) will meet the party leaders and will address a public gathering.
The announcement for the party candidates can be expected anytime from now." In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat.
Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7.
ANI
