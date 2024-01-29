Mesmerising Photos From Beating Retreat Ceremony Capture Culmination Of Republic Day Celebrations

By: Rahul M | January 29, 2024
The Beating Retreat ceremony on Monday, hosted at the Vijay Chowk, marked the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.
X/narendramodi
Armed forces bandsmen perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Maulana Azad Stadium.
PTI
The splendid ceremony began with the massed band's 'Shankhnaad' setting the tone for the event.
PTI
President Droupadi Murmu graced the venue in the traditional 'buggy,' enhancing the ceremony's old-world charm rooted in the early 1950s.
PTI
President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other union ministers attended the event.
X/narendramodi
The Beating Retreat ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands.
PTI
It marks a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms, withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the retreat.
PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, Monday.
PTI
The ceremony creates nostalgia for the times gone by.
X/OfficeOfLGJandK