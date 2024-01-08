Mesmerising Look Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir During Night; In Pics

By: Ruddhi Phadke | January 08, 2024

Ram Janmbhoomi Trust shares stunning pictures of Ram Mandir bathed in nightlight

Illuminated corridor of the Ram Temple during the night time in Ayodhya.

The inner sanctum of the temple is a sheer epitome of magnificence during nighttime

Jatayu's statue installed on Kuber Fort at the Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya looks fierce during night time

The radiant beauty of statues at Ram Mandir illuminated as lights enhance the richness of the intricate designs during night time

Statue of fierce lion at the entrance of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya looks roaring at night

