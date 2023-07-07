Massive Chaos In Tripura Assembly As MLAs Come To Blows; Check Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023

Ruckus broke out in Tripura legislative assembly in Agartala on Friday.

PTI

Marshals had to be called in to escort protesting MLAs.

PTI

Five MLAs have been suspended from the Assembly for 'disrupting' House proceedings, following which opposition parties staged a walkout.

PTI

Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen suspended CPI(M) legislator Nayan Sarkar, Congress' Sudip Roy Barman and three Tipra Motha MLAs for the day.

PTI

Tipra Motha MLAs sought a discussion on the "misconduct" of BJP legislator Jadab Lal Nath who was allegedly caught watching pornography on his mobile phone in the assembly in March.

PTI

The speaker did not allow it and instead asked Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy to place the state budget for the current fiscal.

PTI

Irked by the Speaker's decision, Tipra Motha lawmakers started the protest, demanding discussion on the Jadab Lal issue. CPI(M) and Congress MLAs also joined the agitation.

PTI

Opposition members later staged a walkout from the assembly to protest against the Speaker's decision.

PTI