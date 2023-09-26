Manmohan Singh Birthday: 'His Actions Spoke Louder Than Words', Congress Hails The Former Prime Minister

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also greeted Manmohan Singh on the occasion. "Wishing Manmohan Singh ji a very very happy birthday. As a leader, he showed us the value of patience and humility in politics. As a Prime Minister, his honesty, courage, vision and wisdom paved the way for the country to forge ahead into the 21st century with self-assurance and pride. Deep respect always," she said.

Instagram