Lalu Prasad Yadav Turns 76, RJD Chief Cuts Cake With Family; Check Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
Lalu Prasad Yadav, National President of Rashtriya Janata Dal, turns 76 on Sunday (June 11). Late in the night, Lalu cut a cake with his family members. Here are photos of cake cutting ceremony which were shared on Twitter.
Rohini Acharya, her son, elder daughter Misa Bharti and their children, Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav are seen celebrating in the pictures shared. Rabri Devi is also in the picture.
"Hearty congratulations and best wishes on the birth day to respected @laluprasadrjd ji, a pioneer of social justice, rich in strong personality and strong personality, who has brought laurels to Bihar in the country and abroad. #सामाजिक_न्याय_के_महानायक_लालू," tweeted his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.
A 76-pound cake will be cut at Rabri Devi's residence at 10 Circular Road today.
The RJD State President Jagdanand Singh has issued a notice to all district presidents and block presidents of the state, directing them to celebrate Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday as "Social Justice and Harmony Day".
He has also instructed all the workers and supporters to organize a dinner with the poor on the occasion of Lalu Prasad Yadav's 76th birthday.
Lalu Prasad Yadav is a former Chief Minister of Bihar, a former Railway Minister of India, and a former Member of Parliament of the Lok Sabha.
"Mass feasts will also be organised in other states where RJD has its members...
Besides, they will donate clothes and blood on this occasion," said RJD state spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan.