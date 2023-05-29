Protest by Kuki tribe ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Manipur; check pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023
On Monday, May 29, people belonging to the Kuki tribe protested against the killing of tribals in violence-hit Manipur, in Delhi
PTI
Clashes that claimed over 75 lives and injured more than 300 others, broke out in Manipur's 11 in 16 districts after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) category status
It was preceded by agitations and tension over the government's eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve and protected forest lands
The violence is mostly in the foothill areas where the Meitei-dominated valley meets Kuki-Zomi-dominated hills
The curfew, which was imposed after the ethnic violence first broke out on May 3, continues to remain on Monday
Around 140 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, comprising around 10,000 troopers, had to be deployed in the northeastern state
Chief minister N. Biren Singh, who belongs to the Meitei community had said yesterday that the government agencies would leave no stone unturned to take on what he termed as “terrorists” – militants “from the Kuki community”
PTI
Union home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the state today, May 29