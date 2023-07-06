Kerala To Punjab: Pictures Of Monsoon Woes Across India

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 06, 2023
Fire brigade personnel evacuate a family stranded due to floods following rains in Punnathura of Kottayam district on Thursday.
PTI
A man covers himself and his child with an umbrella as he drops her off at the school bus amid a light spell of early morning rainfall in Amritsar on Wednesday.
ANI
Men cover their heads as they ride on a horse cart during a spell of early morning rainfall in Amritsar on Wednesday.
ANI
Vehicles make their way through a waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road following heavy rains in Gurugram on Tuesday.
ANI
People holding umbrellas walk to their offices amid monsoon rains, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Thursday.
Vijay Verma/PTI
Women cops wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Haridwar on Thursday.
PTI
Commuters on a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in Jalandhar on Wednesday.
PTI
A milkman on a two-wheeler wades through during heavy rain in Surat on Wednesday.
ANI
A woman holds an umbrella with her child wades through amid heavy rain, in Surat on Wednesday.
ANI
People holding umbrella walk on the Kartavya Path amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi on Thursday.
PTI/Ravi Choudhary
High Tide in Arabian Sea near Malabar Hill amid heavy rainfall, in Mumbai on Tuesday.
ANI
A man fixes his motorcycle after it broke down in the middle of a waterlogged street during a spell of early morning rainfall in Amritsar on Wednesday.
ANI
School children wade through a waterlogged street amid monsoon rains in Lucknow on Wednesday.
Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI
Locals wade through a flooded area after heavy monsoon rains, in Fatehpur on Wednesday.
PTI
Commuters wade through the waterlogged streets after a spell of early morning rainfall in Amritsar on Wednesday.
ANI
View of a car swept away in the water after flash floods occurred due to heavy monsoon rainfall, in Una district, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The flash flood damaged about 10 houses in a village in Haroli area as light to moderate rains continued to lash several parts of the state of Himachal Pradesh.
PTI
A security personnel keeps vigil during monsoon rain at the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
PTI
A man, covering his head, rides a bicycle during rainfall, in Amritsar on Wednesday.
ANI
A man rides a cycle as the woman sitting in the backseat, holds an umbrella and tries to protect them from rain. This scene is from Jalandhar.
ANI
Schoolchildren wade through a waterlogged street amid monsoon rains, in Lucknow on Wednesday,
Nand Kumar/PTI
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam amid monsoon rain in Noida.
PTI
Thanks For Reading!