J&K: Boat Capsizes In Srinagar, Killing At Least 6, 10 Missing; Pics Inside

By: Ruddhi Phadke | April 16, 2024

At least six people were reported dead and several others were missing after a boat capsized in river Jhelum in Main city Srinagar on Tuesday (April 16) morning

Sajad Hameed

Unsurmountable grief of those whose loved ones fell prey to the tragedy that struck Srinagar

Sajad Hameed

So far, six bodies have been recovered, while many others are still missing including children

Sajad Hameed

Families distraught, try to come to terms with the unsurmountable grief after boat capsizes in Srinagar

Sajad Hameed

Incessant rains in Kashmir region over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum

Sajad Hameed

Most of the passengers were children, and rescuers were searching for many others who were still missing

Sajad Hameed

Sear operations underway in full swing as several are still missing including children

Sajad Hameed

An avalanche alert and orange alert for rain was sounded by the weather department for parts of Kashmir

Sajad Hameed

An alert for an avalanche of 'medium' danger level was issued for Kupwara and Ganderbal districts on Saturday

Sajad Hameed