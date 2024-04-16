J&K: Boat Capsizes In Srinagar, Killing At Least 6, 10 Missing; Pics Inside

By: Ruddhi Phadke | April 16, 2024
At least six people were reported dead and several others were missing after a boat capsized in river Jhelum in Main city Srinagar on Tuesday (April 16) morning
Sajad Hameed
Unsurmountable grief of those whose loved ones fell prey to the tragedy that struck Srinagar
Sajad Hameed
So far, six bodies have been recovered, while many others are still missing including children
Sajad Hameed
Families distraught, try to come to terms with the unsurmountable grief after boat capsizes in Srinagar
Sajad Hameed
Incessant rains in Kashmir region over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum
Sajad Hameed
Most of the passengers were children, and rescuers were searching for many others who were still missing
Sajad Hameed
Sear operations underway in full swing as several are still missing including children
Sajad Hameed
An avalanche alert and orange alert for rain was sounded by the weather department for parts of Kashmir
Sajad Hameed
An alert for an avalanche of 'medium' danger level was issued for Kupwara and Ganderbal districts on Saturday
Sajad Hameed