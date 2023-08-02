J&K: Ahead Of Independence Day Shikara Tri-Colour Rally On Dal Lake; Visuals Show Patriotic Ferver

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023
Ahead of Independence Day, a Tiranga rally was organised by an NGO named 'Salute Tiranga' at Dal Lake on Tuesday. Here are pictures from the event.
Almost 150 participants enthusiastically waved tricolour flags while riding traditional shikaras. The rally started at Nehru Park and concluded at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).
Muzaffar Hussain Kalal, President of "Salute Tiranga" Jammu and Kashmir, expressed his joy in conducting the region's first-ever Tiranga shikara rally.
He stated that the youth of the Union Territory decided to continue the campaign "Har Ghar Tiranga" from August 1 to 15, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution.
Rajesh Jha, the National President of "Salute Tiranga," emphasized the rally's importance as part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations.
Their slogan, "Har Haath Tiranga," urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to unite under the Tiranga as a symbol of hope and progress. Jha stressed the need for peace for the country's development and prosperity.
The Tiranga Shikara Rally marked the start of a 15-day program leading up to Independence Day. The campaign would continue from August 1 to 15.
Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Yusuf, Youth President of "Salute Tiranga" Jammu and Kashmir, expressed his optimism about the upcoming events and their positive impact on fostering a strong sense of national pride and unity among the youth.
A programme will also be held in Jammu, which will be followed in Chenab Valley and then Pir Panchal. Dal Lake was chosen for as a venue as it is a prominent landmark in the city.
