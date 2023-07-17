Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar: 8 Must Know Facts About The 'Maverick Maharaja'

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 17, 2023
Wednesday, July 18, is the 124th birth anniversary of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, the first ruler to agree to merge his kingdom of Mysore with the newly formed Indian Union after India’s Independence in 1947. Here are 8 must know facts about the king.
Wikimedia Commons
After the demise of his uncle, Maharaja Krishnaraja Wodeyar IV, Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar ascended the throne of the Kingdom of Mysore on September 8, 1940 and later served as the Governor of Mysore and Madras.
Wikimedia commons
He reigned over the province between 1940 and 1950. After the abolition of privy purses in 1971, Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar lost the payments made by the government to the royal families.
However, under the Government of India, he was appointed the Rajpramukh of Mysore and, subsequently, the Governor of the then Mysore and Madras states.
The Raja was an avid reader and writer and an acknowledged authority of Indian philosophy. His literary works deal with a range of disciplines including administration, theology, history, civics, philosophy, administrative studies, among others.
Wadiyar was a connoisseur of both Western and Carnatic classical music. As well as composing music himself, he also patronised numerous musicians in his court as well as international artists and became involved in acclaimed music organisations.
He has multiple fellowships and honours to his credit. Two of them are, Knight Grand Cross of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath (GCB) in 1946 Knight Grand Commander of the Most Exalted Order of the Star of India (GCSI), 1945
Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar passed away in 1974 following his daughter Gayatri Devi's death at 55. In 2022, a book was published about him. The Maverick Maharaja: The Life and Times of His Highness Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar by Deepti Navaratna.
Kuvempu, the famed Kannada poet described the Raja this way, "Every monarch in history has become king ascending thrones, while he became the greatest king descending one."
Thanks For Reading!