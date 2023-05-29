ISRO successfully places 2nd generation navigation satellite into intended orbit; See pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday successfully launched a second generation navigation satellite, using a GSLV rocket with a cryogenic upper stage to do the job

At the end of a 27.5 hour countdown, the 51.7 metre tall, 3-stage Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle lifted off at a prefixed time of 10.42 am from the second launch pad at this spaceport, situated about 130 km from Chennai

The second generation navigation satellite series dubbed as a significant launch would ensure the continuity of NavIC services - an Indian regional satellite navigation system, similar to the GPS, providing accurate and real-time navigation

Signals from NavIC are designed to provide user position accurate to better than 20 metres and timing accuracy better than 50 nanoseconds

Monday's mission is the sixth operational flight of the GSLV with indigenous cryogenic stages. The mission life of NVS-01 is expected to be better than 12 years, ISRO said

ISRO has already launched similar navigation satellites-IRNSS-1A,IRNSS-1B,IRNSS-1C, IRNSS-1D, IRNSS-1E,IRNSS-1F,IRNSS-1G, IRNSS-1H and IRNSS-1I

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath addressed a press conference after the successful launch of GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission

He congratulated the entire team for the "excellent outcome" of the mission

