India's Brave Women Freedom Fighters

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi (19 November 1828 – 18 June 1858) Rani Lakshmi Bai symbolised courage, patriotism, and self-respect in her resistance against the British. She played a crucial role in the Indian Revolt of 1857, displaying her unwavering determination.
Sarojini Naidu (13 February 1879 – 2 March 1949) Known as the 'Nightingale of India,' Sarojini Naidu was a distinguished poet, freedom fighter, and compelling orator. She held the position of the Indian National Congress President in 1925 and actively supported movements like the Khilafat and Quit India.
Madam Bhikaji Cama (24 September 1861 – 13 August 1936) In 1907, Madam Bhikaji Cama unfurled the first Indian National Flag at the International Socialist Conference in Germany, becoming a powerful symbol of India's fight for independence.
Begum Hazrat Mahal (1820 – 1879) Recognised as the Begum of Awadh, Begum Hazrat Mahal played a significant role during India's First War of Independence (1857-58). She collaborated with prominent leaders in the Revolt, leaving an impactful legacy.
Annie Besant (October 1, 1847 – September 20, 1933) Annie Besant, an Irish activist and key Theosophical Society member, joined the Indian National Congress and became its first woman President. Her involvement in political and educational initiatives, along with founding newspapers and institutions, left a lasting imprint.
Aruna Asaf Ali (July 16, 1909 – July 29, 1996) An active Congress Party member, Aruna Asaf Ali participated in public protests during the Salt Satyagraha and famously hoisted the Congress flag during the Quit India Movement. Her role in editing 'In-Qilab' showcased her dedication to the cause.
Kasturba Gandhi (April 11, 1869 – February 22, 1944) A leader of the Women’s Satyagraha, Kasturba Gandhi actively participated in various movements, including the No Tax Campaign and Rajkot Satyagraha. Her commitment to nonviolent resistance mirrored that of her husband, Mahatma Gandhi, in India's struggle for freedom.
