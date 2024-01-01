India Commences 2024 With Successful Launch Of ISRO's XPoSat Mission (IN PICS)

By: Aditi Thakur | January 01, 2024
ISRO successfully launched its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) on Monday, which will provide many insights into celestial objects, including black holes and neutron stars.
This is the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) first space mission on January 1.
The 44.4-metre-tall rocket, India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C58 (PSLV-C58), blasted off at 9:10 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh with a mass of 260 tons.
The rocket carried XPoSat and ten other experimental payloads on its fourth stage. The mission life is around five years.
After the launch, ISRO Chief S Somanath said, "Happy New Year to all of you. So, on January 1, 2024, PSLV completed yet another successful mission. PSLV-C58 successfully orbited the primary satellite XPoSat."
The ISRO's XPoSat is the first dedicated scientific satellite designed to research space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray radiation from celestial sources.
XPoSat's primary payload is POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-Rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing).
XPoSat's primary goals are to measure X-ray polarisation, to conduct long-term spectral and temporal investigations of cosmic X-ray sources, and to conduct polarisation and spectroscopic measurements of X-ray emissions from celestial sources.
