In Pictures: Mehbooba Mufti joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, hugs Rahul Gandhi

By: Sajad Hameed | January 28, 2023
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti joined Bharat Jodo Yatra today
Sajad Hameed
She was accompanied by her daughter Iltija Mufti
A picture of Mufti hugging Rahul Gandhi as she joined the Yatra is going viral
Mufti joined the march in Awantipora area in Pulwama of Kashmir
INC's Gen Sec Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the march in Pampore and met Mufti
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen walking in the march with Rahul Gandhi
Mufti is second former CM of J&K after Omar Abdullah to join the Yatra
Kashmiri villagers wait to catch a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi on BJY's route
Security personnel stands guard as Yatra marches towards Srinagar
