In Pictures: Mehbooba Mufti joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, hugs Rahul Gandhi

By: Sajad Hameed | January 28, 2023

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti joined Bharat Jodo Yatra today

Sajad Hameed

She was accompanied by her daughter Iltija Mufti

Sajad Hameed

A picture of Mufti hugging Rahul Gandhi as she joined the Yatra is going viral

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra office

Mufti joined the march in Awantipora area in Pulwama of Kashmir

Sajad Hameed

INC's Gen Sec Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the march in Pampore and met Mufti

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra office

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen walking in the march with Rahul Gandhi

Sajad Hameed

Mufti is second former CM of J&K after Omar Abdullah to join the Yatra

Sajad Hameed

Kashmiri villagers wait to catch a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi on BJY's route

Sajad Hameed

Security personnel stands guard as Yatra marches towards Srinagar

Sajad Hameed