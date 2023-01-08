IN PICTURES: International Kite Festival starts in Ahmedabad

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 08, 2023
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad
CM Patel himself tried his hand at kite flying after inauguration.
Event will see participation of around 125 kite flyers from 68 countries.
65 kite flyers from 14 states in India and 660 from different parts of the state will also take part.
The event is based on the G-20 theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future"
The week-long event will culminate on January 14.
Australia, Canada, France, Russia, Germany are among 68 countries participating in the event.
