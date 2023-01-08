IN PICTURES: International Kite Festival starts in Ahmedabad

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 08, 2023

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad

Gujarat CMO

CM Patel himself tried his hand at kite flying after inauguration.

Gujarat CMO

Event will see participation of around 125 kite flyers from 68 countries.

PTI

65 kite flyers from 14 states in India and 660 from different parts of the state will also take part.

PTI

The event is based on the G-20 theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future"

ANI

The week-long event will culminate on January 14.

ANI

Australia, Canada, France, Russia, Germany are among 68 countries participating in the event.

ANI